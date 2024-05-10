PDS Scandal: Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over loss of $190m in electricity deal

John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed disappointment over the loss of $190 million intended for private sector involvement in electricity distribution under the US Millennium Compact.

In a Facebook post, Mahama attributed the loss to what he described as "corrupt, 'yenkyendi', and cronyistic governance practices" spearheaded by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mahama pledged to prioritize private sector efficiency in electricity distribution, including metering, revenue management, and fault response, if reelected as president in the upcoming December 7 general elections. He also vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the Power Distribution Services (PDS) scandal to hold those responsible accountable.



"My administration will prioritise accountability and ensure a thorough investigation of the PDS scandal to hold those involved accountable. We can work together to build a brighter future for Ghana's power sector that benefits citizens and businesses," Mahama stated.

The PDS Ghana Limited takeover, which involved a 25-year concession to manage the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), was signed in March 2019 but suspended in July 2019 due to fraud allegations.



The $190 million funding, part of the second tranche of the MCC power compact, aimed at enhancing infrastructure investments and financial recovery in the energy sector. However, the US government halted the transfer of funds following the cancellation of the PDS concession agreement, citing the importance of private sector participation in MCC's Ghana Power Compact reforms.



