PHFAoG calls for gov't's support at 4th annual conference

Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana

The Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana (PHFAoG) has called for stronger collaboration with the government to enhance healthcare delivery.

During its recent conference, PHFAoG emphasized the need for better data access for private health facilities and raised concerns about skilled healthcare worker shortages and unrealistic regulatory standards.



The association urged the government to review tax and tariff policies to alleviate financial pressures on private providers.

In response, health officials assured ongoing support and plans for public-private partnerships to improve resources for private healthcare facilities.



