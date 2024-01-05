PHOTOS: Akufo-Addo, Mahama, NDC gurus, others pay last respects to the late ET Mensah

Scenes from the State House during the state funeral of the late ET Mensah on January 5, 2023

A state burial service is being held at the forecourt of the State House, today, January 5, 2024, in honour of the late former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram and ex-Minister of Sports, Enoch Teye Mensah, who died in October 2023.

The late Enoch Teye Mensah, affectionately called ET Mensah, is expected to be buried right after the state funeral.



Leading figures of the government, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and his senior advisor Yaw Osafo Maafo as well as ministers of state and other government appointees have trooped to the State House to pay their last respects to ET Mensah.



Also present at ET Mensah’s funeral are leading members of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary Fifi Kwetey, and former Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho.



The Members of the Parliament of Ghana, where the late ET Mensah served for about a decade, including the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, his duties and legislators from both the minority and majority caucuses, were also present at the service.



On Thursday, January 4, 2024, his body was laid in state at his Prampram residence.

A Thanksgiving service will be held in his honour at the Methodist Church in Prampram on Sunday, January 7, 2024.



ET Mensah passed on in South Africa at age 77 in October 2023, after battling ill health for some time.



He served as a Minister for Youth and Sports and Education and was a Member of Parliament from January 1997 to January 2017.



He is survived by a wife and seven children.



View the pictures from the state burial below:

























