PHOTOS: NPP Bimbilla office vandalized over vetting list

Reports emerged late Tuesday, January 2, 2024; of an attack on the Bimbilla Constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
According to information available to GhanaWeb, the aggrieved members vandalized the office over the removal of one Alhaji Zaruk’s name from the vetting list.
The youth threatened to burn down the office if the name is not restored.
They burnt tyres and pelted stones at the office. It took the intervention of the military to disperse the angry supporters.
The NPP will start vetting parliamentary aspirants ahead of primaries in constituencies with sitting lawmakers.
The current MP is Dominic Nitiwul, who doubles as Defense Minister.
See some photos of the destruction below:
SARA
Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
- NPP primaries: Rebecca Akufo-Addo's aide joins Dome-Kwabenya race
- Asante-Akim South NPP delegates declare support for incumbent MP
- NPP trains 376 of members of its organizing wings in Ashanti for election 2024
- NPP delegates snub Joe Wise's attempts to campaign for COP Alex Mensah
- NPP needs another term to continue with good policies and programmes – Samira Bawumia
- Read all related articles