PHOTOS: NPP Bimbilla office vandalized over vetting list

Reports emerged late Tuesday, January 2, 2024; of an attack on the Bimbilla Constituency office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to information available to GhanaWeb, the aggrieved members vandalized the office over the removal of one Alhaji Zaruk’s name from the vetting list.



The youth threatened to burn down the office if the name is not restored.



They burnt tyres and pelted stones at the office. It took the intervention of the military to disperse the angry supporters.



The NPP will start vetting parliamentary aspirants ahead of primaries in constituencies with sitting lawmakers.



The current MP is Dominic Nitiwul, who doubles as Defense Minister.



