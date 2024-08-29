News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

PIAC educates public on use, management of country’s oil revenue

PIACScreenshot 2024 08 29 161817.png The committee urged the government to reverse this decline

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: Ghanaian Times

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) held forums in Ningo-Prampram and Shai-Osudoku to inform the public about how Ghana's oil revenue is being managed.

PIAC shared its 2023 report, revealing a 25.65% drop in petroleum revenues due to decreased oil production.

The committee urged the government to reverse this decline by investing in unexploited fields.

The events allowed citizens to ask questions and provided feedback on the use of oil funds, with PIAC emphasizing its role in keeping the public informed about oil revenue management.

Read full article

Source: Ghanaian Times