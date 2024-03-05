PNC General Secretary accuses NDC of plagiarizing '24-Hour Economy' policy

PNC General Secretary, Janet Nabla

Janet Nabila, the General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), has heavily condemned the policy by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The challenge pertains to the 24-hour economy policy that the NDC is proposing in preparation for the upcoming 2024 general elections.



According to Nabila, the NDC's 24-hour economy policy was plagiarized from Hassan Ayariga's 2020 Manifesto. She further described it as a slogan rather than a policy.



When asked about her view on the 24-hour economy, Janet Nabila responded by saying, "What is the 24-hour economy? At times, I do not want to comment on it… This policy was stolen from the APC by the NDC," she stated on Hot FM.

Janet Nabila emphasized that if you look at all the manifestoes ahead of the 2020 elections, you will notice that APC had the 24-hour economy enacted in theirs like a stamp. She further expressed her surprise at how the NDC came up with theirs.



The General Secretary of the PNC expounded that an economy would operate on a 24-hour basis as long as there is a demand for it.



She also urged Ghanaians to vote for the PNC at the 2024 polls if they want a game-changing policy in the nation's economy.