PNC National Women’s Organiser Hidaya Ibrahim resigns

Hajia Hidaya Ibrahim

Hajia Hidaya Ibrahim, the National Women’s Organiser of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has resigned from her position. The resignation takes effect from Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

She has also announced the termination of her membership as a registered card-bearer of the party.



"Effective Tuesday 20th February, 2024, I have resigned from my position as National Women’s Organiser of the PNC and further cease to be a registered card-bearing member of the party," she revealed.



Ibrahim has hinted at making a public announcement regarding her next political move as the 2024 elections approach.



"In the meantime, I shall continue to be the Youth and Gender Activist that I have been in service to the marginalized and underprivileged in society," she indicated in the statement.



Below is the full press release:

PRESS RELEASE



ALL MEDIA HOUSES



18/02/24



RESIGNATION FROM THE PNC



Effective Tuesday 20th February, 2024, I have resigned from my position as National Women’s Organiser of the PNC and further cease to be a registered card-bearing member of the party.

I have come to this decision upon wide-ranging consultation and deep personal introspection as far as my personal political growth and development is concerned.



Having joined and served the PNC in several capacities as a parliamentary candidate, Regional Executive and most recently National Women’s Organiser, I believe very strongly that this is the perfect time for me to pursue other interests in tandem with my vision as a political and gender activist.



It is never in doubt that the PNC offered me an opportunity to cut my political teeth as well as find a solid grounding in the national politics of our country and I would forever be indebted.



However, considering the exigencies of our time, it is important for me to quit the PNC now in pursuit of my ambition to contribute much more meaningfully to the politics and governance of Mother Ghana.



In due course, I shall communicate to the public my next step in politics as the 2024 elections draw closer. In the meantime, I shall continue to be the Youth and Gender Activist that I have been in service to the marginalised and underprivileged in society.

Thank you



.….Signed……



Hidaya S. Ibrahim