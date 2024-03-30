PNC calls on churches to champion ethical sermons for Easter

Janet Nabla

The People’s National Convention (PNC) urges Ghanaian churches to focus on delivering sermons that encourage ethical behavior and positive change among their members during the 2024 Easter celebration.

Janet Nabla, the General Secretary of the PNC, emphasized the importance of promoting integrity, accountability, and compassion through church teachings as a means to combat corruption in Ghana.

Nabla highlighted the significant role that churches can play in fostering a culture of transparency and righteousness within the country by prioritizing messages that inspire moral conduct and societal betterment.