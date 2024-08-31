PNC’s presidential primaries postponed to Sept. 7

People's National Convention

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has postponed its national delegates congress to Saturday, September 7.

Originally set for August 24 and then moved to August 31, the congress will now elect national executives and its flagbearer for the December 7 elections.



The decision, made during a National Executive Committee meeting on August 30, aims to better prepare the party for the upcoming polls.

Acting General Secretary Prince Agyemang Duah urged members and supporters to adjust their plans accordingly.



The party completed aspirant vetting on August 23-24, with one disqualification.



