PNC to vet aspirants Thursday & Friday; Mornah, Apasera lead race

Source: 3news

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has concluded nominations and will start vetting 17 candidates for various positions.

Vetting is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, with candidates divided into two groups.



Key contenders include Bernard Anbataayela Mornah and David Apasera for flagbearer, Hajia Hajara Ali and Asaki Awingobit for Chairperson, and Awudu Ishak and Yakubu Fahrudeen for General Secretary.

Other positions include National Organiser, Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, and various deputy roles.



The Congress Committee aims for a transparent vetting process ahead of Saturday’s Congress.



