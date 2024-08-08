PNP condemns PNC's claims of greed behind party formation

PNP called for the PNC's license to be revoked

The National Youth Organiser of the People’s National Party (PNP), Muniru Mohammed, has fiercely criticized the People’s National Convention (PNC) for claiming that the PNP was formed out of greed and frustration.

He labeled the accusations by PNC's Deputy National Organiser, Mark Ewusi Arkoh, as reckless and unfounded.



Muniru argued that the PNP is now a significant political force with offices in several regions, while the PNC is struggling to stay relevant.

He called for the PNC's license to be revoked, claiming it no longer functions as a true political party.



Read full article