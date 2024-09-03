PNP confirms Janet Asana Nabla as flagbearer for 2024 presidential poll

Janet Asana Nabla

The People's National Party (PNP) has officially named Miss Janet Asana Nabla as its presidential candidate for the upcoming election, with Dr. Edmund Ayesu confirmed as her running mate.

The decision was made by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) on September 1, 2024.



Ms. Nabla, noted for her work in public service and commitment to gender equality and social justice, is the first female General Secretary of a political party in Ghana.

Dr. Ayesu, an expert in econometrics and policy design, brings significant experience to the team. The PNP aims to lead Ghana toward transformative change and calls for public support.



Read full article