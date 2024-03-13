PPP to contest in up to 10 constituencies in 2024 elections

Progressive People’s Party (PPP)

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has decided to limit its participation to a maximum of 10 constituencies in the upcoming 2024 general election, a departure from its previous strategy of fielding candidates nationwide.

According to Remy Paa Kow Edmundson, the General Secretary of the PPP, this change is aimed at concentrating efforts where the party believes it can have the greatest impact in winning parliamentary seats.



“In the past, we spent a lot of resources trying to contest parliamentary elections in almost all the constituencies across the country, but as a party, we have realised that it is not feasible and we rather would like to focus on a few targeted constituencies where we are hopeful of making an impact,” he disclosed to Daily Graphic.



In the 2020 elections, the PPP contested in 19 constituencies, but for the 2024 election, it plans to focus on specific constituencies where it believes it has a better chance of winning.



The exact constituencies and regions targeted by the party have not been disclosed yet and will be announced after the party opens nominations in April.



Mr. Edmundson explained that the decision to contest in fewer constituencies is based on the party's realization that focusing resources and efforts in selected areas is more effective than spreading them thinly across the country.

This strategic shift is intended to increase the party's chances of winning parliamentary seats, which has been a challenge in previous elections.



The PPP has a history of contesting a large number of parliamentary seats without success. In both the 2012 and 2016 general elections, the party fielded 206 and 154 parliamentary candidates respectively but failed to secure any seats in Parliament.



As the party concludes its constituency and regional elections, it is preparing for the nomination process for the flag bearer, which is expected to be completed by the end of April.



Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku, the party's 2020 Presidential Candidate and 2016 running mate, has declared her interest in contesting the flagbearership slot. Other candidates will be revealed when the party opens nominations later this year.