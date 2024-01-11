PPP to open nominations for flagbearer by March

PPP logo

Source: GNA

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) says it will open nominations for its flagbearer position by March 2024.

In an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nana Ofori Owusu, National Chairman of the party, said the group would be able to open nominations by the end of the first quarter of the year because it would have put in place structures that could make the party eligible to participate in the 2024 elections.



He said currently, the party was electing its constituency and regional executive elections.



He also noted that the party was putting measures in place to get offices in two-thirds of regional capitals in the country in fulfilment of the provisions of the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574).



“First an assignment was given at the national committee for us to conclude the constituency election, regional elections, the offices and all of those things. Having concluded that the next level is for us to pick a date to open the nominations for the presidential candidate. So definitely within the first quarter of this year, we will open nominations,” he said.



Speaking on whether or not the party will perform in the upcoming elections, the chairman said the PPP would make a significant impact.



He said the party did not perform well in the last elections because its structures had been weakened through a lot of activities, including the financial sector clean-up which occurred in 2017.

He, however, noted that the party had used the past three years to put in place measures to strengthen its structures.



“We conducted research and the research showed that the structures at the time had been weakened and so that’s why we spent all this time improving our structures and the people on the ground.”



Nana Ofori said one of the things the party has done is that it has simplified the processes by which one can become a member of the party using technology.



He also said the initiative has enabled the party to have a credible and strong database of its members across the country and those outside the country.



“These are part of the technology we have infused into the political architecture that did not exist before, and making sure that we have committed people on the ground who are helping us to do the work.



“We are more poised than ever to make a strong show and probably surprise many people come this 2024 election,” Nana Ofori said.