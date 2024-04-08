PRESEC-Legon staged kidnapping case: Child Rights International calls for prioritisation of juvenile justice

Child Rights International (CRI)

Source: GNA

Child Rights International (CRI), an organization dedicated to safeguarding children's rights, has urged for a focus on juvenile justice in the wake of an alleged staged kidnapping incident in Accra.

In a statement by Mr. Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of CRI, lauded the swift intervention of the Police in managing the situation and safeguarding the privacy of the juveniles involved.



The Police report revealed that the incident, involving four juveniles from Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon, and two adults, was an attempt to extort money for travel purposes.



As investigations progress, CRI stressed the importance of adhering strictly to the Juvenile Justice Act, 2003 (Act 653) to ensure fair legal proceedings.



The organization emphasized the need to conduct all discussions concerning juveniles within the juvenile justice system, maintaining due process and fairness.



Additionally, CRI highlighted the necessity of segregating juvenile detainees from adults, as mandated by Section 15(1) of the Act, to protect their rights and dignity.

Throughout the judicial process, CRI emphasized the importance of respecting the privacy of juveniles, as outlined in Section 3(1) and (2) of the Act, urging all involved parties to act in accordance with the law.



CRI underscored that regardless of the investigation's outcome, the rehabilitation of the juveniles should be prioritized in line with the best interests of the child, as stipulated in Section 2 of the Act.



The organization acknowledged the public interest in the case and called for constructive dialogue to reassess societal priorities concerning children's upbringing and socialization.



CRI emphasized that children are a product of their environments and emphasized the collective responsibility to create a supportive society for their development, reiterating that the interests of the child should always be paramount.