PURC orders ECG to submit load management schedule by April 2

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC)

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has instructed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to submit a comprehensive load management timetable by April 2, 2024, in response to ongoing challenges with internet connectivity and power supply disruptions affecting Ghanaians.

Despite recent electricity interruptions, ECG has asserted that no load-shedding timetable is currently required. However, the company has identified 630 overloaded transformers during peak hours as a key factor contributing to the crisis, indicating a surge in electricity demand exceeding the transformers' full capacity.



In an order dated Monday, March 18, 2024, PURC mandated ECG to provide detailed information, including ratings and current loadings of overloaded distribution transformers, GPS locations, installation plans for new transformers, and timelines for installation. Additionally, ECG is required to furnish a corresponding load management schedule aligned with installation timelines and evidence of disseminating this information to consumers.



Below is the order from PURC:





























