PWDs urge EC to ensure peaceful and fair 2024 Elections

Mr. Yaw Ofori-Debrah

Source: GNA

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in Ghana have called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure a free, fair, and credible 2024 election.

They emphasize the importance of patience in announcing results to avoid errors that could lead to unrest, particularly affecting PwDs who are most vulnerable during political instability.



Mr. Yaw Ofori-Debrah, speaking at a capacity training event for PwDs, urged all political parties and the EC to adhere to guidelines and maintain decorum during the election.

He also encouraged PwDs to actively participate in the electoral process to strengthen their role in the nation’s democracy.



