Pablo donates 2 trucks to NDC’s Regional Youth Wings in Ahafo, Volta Regions

The NDC trucks donated

Source: TIG Post

George Opare Addo, NDC's National Youth Organizer, has donated two Mitsubishi Pickup Trucks on behalf of John Dramani Mahama to the Regional Youth Wings of the Ahafo and Volta Regions.

The donation aims to boost youth mobilization efforts for Mahama and the NDC ahead of the elections, enhancing the party's grassroots support.

The Youth Wing appreciates Mahama's support and sees this as the first of many efforts to strengthen the party's youth base.



