Paediatric Society calls on gov't support to eliminate malnutrition in children

The Paediatric Society of Ghana has demanded that the government allocate resources immediately to combat childhood malnutrition since undernourished children endanger the progress of the country.

According to the association's president, Dr. Hilda Mantebea Boye, malnutrition is not just a health problem but also a complicated issue that affects all aspects of society and impedes development and the realisation of growth.



"The economic and social impact of child malnutrition on Ghana's long-term development" was the focus of her speech at the society's Annual General and Scientific Meeting (AGSM) in Ho, Volta Region.



Consultant pediatricians, senior resident pediatricians, medical officers, senior specialists, and pediatric and general nurses from all 16 regions of the nation attended the three-day conference.



They collaborated with stakeholders from diverse sectors, conducted empirical evidence analysis, and deliberated on novel approaches to mitigate the issue of undernourishment among children.



Other subjects covered were the measles outbreak in northern Ghana in 2022–2023, the epidemic of childhood obesity and nutritional deficiencies, and parental awareness of developmental milestones in children in the Ashanti Region.



The remaining conditions were acute malnutrition, development surveillance in children under five, and differences in the inferior vena and diameter of dehydrated youngsters.

According to Dr. Boye, malnutrition in all its forms continues to be a national concern despite attempts to lower the number of malnourished children in the nation through various interventions.



Among the issues associated with hunger, she included stunted human capital development, enduring cycles of poverty, and social injustice.



“It deprives our children of the opportunity to thrive, learn, and contribute their best to society,” Dr Boye added.



In a speech delivered on behalf of Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health, stated that combating child malnutrition necessitated a team effort.



He claimed that nearly half of all under-five deaths in the nation were caused by malnutrition, which corresponds to a loss of roughly 6.4% of GDP based on a recent UN study.



According to the minister, the government is dedicated to collaborating with the Paediatric Society and other relevant parties to execute evidence-based programs aimed at enhancing the health outcomes of children.