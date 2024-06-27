Palestinians flee Gaza City's Shejaiya area amid heavy bombardment

The Israeli military has ordered Shejaiya to evacuate and head southwards

Source: BBC

Residents of Gaza City's eastern Shejaiya district are fleeing amid intense Israeli bombardment and a reported ground incursion.

Air strikes have killed at least seven people. Palestinian armed groups claim to have targeted Israeli military vehicles. The Israeli military ordered an evacuation and suggested moving southwards.



This escalation follows Israel's campaign against Hamas, triggered by the deadly October 7 attack. Shejaiya is experiencing severe air strikes, artillery shelling, and ground force advances.

The UN reports over a million displaced in Gaza, with limited aid and restricted medical evacuations. Meanwhile, 21 children with cancer were reportedly allowed to leave Gaza for treatment.



