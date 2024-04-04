Pan-African Savings and Loans makes donation to Ghana Society for the Socially Disadvantaged

donation

Pan-African Savings and Loans, a proud member of the Ecobank Group, demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by contributing to the Ghana Society for the Socially Disadvantaged on February 23, 2024.

The donation, presented by Mrs. Adelaide Karl Lartey, Manager of the Kaneshie Branch of Pan-African, underscores the company's dedication to supporting children and education as part of its CSR initiatives.



Mrs. Karl Lartey emphasized that the donation was part of the company's ongoing efforts to give back to the community, with a specific focus this year on institutions that assist Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). The contribution included a canopy for the Institute's showroom, three wall signs showcasing its activities and training, and a road sign to enhance visibility and awareness.



Ms. Evelyn Ampadu, Manager of the Centre, expressed profound gratitude for Pan-African's generosity, noting that the support provided would positively impact the Ghana Society for the Socially Disadvantaged, enabling them to continue empowering and assisting those in need within the community.



Pan-African's CSR activities extend to supporting the health and educational needs of communities where it operates. In addition to donations to schools, the company provides free medical screening and advice to customers near its branches, facilitated by qualified medical personnel engaged by Pan-African.



Recognized for excellence as a leading Savings and Loans institution in Ghana, Pan-African is committed to providing convenient and sustainable banking services to the economically active, low-income, and unbanked sectors.

The company offers a comprehensive range of financial services tailored to the needs of businesses and individuals, including access to loans for business expansion and construction projects. Pan-African also provides various savings opportunities and serves as a reliable outlet for remittance services.



Pan-African's user-friendly digital platform, QUICK, offers clients easy and round-the-clock access to their bank accounts, enhancing convenience and ensuring seamless financial management from anywhere.



Moreover, Pan-African promotes financial inclusion through its gender program, MAMA, offering both financial and non-financial benefits such as online consultations and reduced pharmaceutical costs, thereby empowering individuals and groups to improve their financial well-being.



Overall, Pan-African stands out as a reliable partner committed to driving financial growth and inclusivity across the region.