Panellists call for innovative approach to technical and vocational education and training

A symposium on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) highlighted the need for innovative teaching and learning methods to enhance TVET skills.

Panellists, including Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, Acting Vice-Chancellor of Accra Technical University, Samuel Amegayibor, Chairperson of the Construction Sector Skills Body, and Lucy Mawutor Adzo Dwomoh from the ICT sector skills body, emphasized the importance of practical and innovative approaches to TVET education to create a competent workforce.



The symposium, organized by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), focused on advancing TVET and skills development for sustainable job creation, Graphic Online reports.



It also marked the launch of the Second Edition of the Ghana TVET Report and the unveiling of a declaration of intent on cooperation in TVET education between the Ministry of Education and Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).



Ms. Dwomoh highlighted the significant improvements in TVET education, noting the shift from writing code on paper to using software for practical learning. She stressed the importance of adopting simulative tools in virtual teaching to enhance practical learning for students.

Prof. Acakpovi emphasized the introduction of competency-based training approaches to equip the TVET sector with relevant industry skills.



Mr. Amegayibor called for the establishment of business chambers to provide private-sector support beyond business registration.



Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Adutwum, noted the government's efforts to improve TVET institutions, including developing new competency-based training curricula and investing in infrastructure and teacher training.



He highlighted the success of the MyTVET campaign in changing perceptions about TVET, resulting in a significant increase in student enrollment in Government TVET institutions.