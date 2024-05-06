Paramount Chief Kuoro Kuri Buktie Limann IV passes away

Late Kuoro Kuri Buktie Limann IV

The passing of Kuoro Kuri Buktie Limann IV, the Paramount Chief of Gwollu and former Member of the Council of State, has been confirmed by Kuoro Abdul Rahman Kasim Baata, Vice President of the Gwollu Traditional Council.

The announcement was made on Saturday in Gwollu, where Kuoro Abdul Rahman Kasim Baata expressed deep sorrow over the demise, stating that Kuoro Kuri Buktie Liman IV passed away on May 2, 2024, at around 5:00 pm. He was subsequently laid to rest in accordance with tradition.



Funeral arrangements for the late Paramount Chief will be communicated to the public at a later date, according to Kuoro Abdul Rahman Kasim Baata.

Amidst the grieving period, Kuoro Abdul Rahman Kasim Baata cautioned against any disruptions to the unity of the family, emphasizing the need for harmony during this time of mourning.



Kuoro Kuri Buktie Limann IV ascended to the throne in 1998 following the passing of his brother, Dr. Hilla Limann, and remained in his position until his demise in 2024.