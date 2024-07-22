Paramount Chief of Prampram calls for peace and unity at Homowo Festival launch

The festival fosters identity and historical continuity, he called for communal harmony

Nene Tetteh Wakah III, Paramount Chief of Prampram Traditional Area, has highlighted the importance of peace and unity during the launch of the 2024 Homowo Festival, a key cultural event celebrating the heritage of the Prampram people.

Emphasizing that the festival fosters identity and historical continuity, he called for communal harmony as essential for development.



Paramount Queen-Mother Naa Osabu Abbey I echoed his sentiments, urging youth to maintain peace, especially during elections.

Asafoatse Tetteh Akroboso of the Prampram Larkbleh Clan reminded the community of the festival’s significance in celebrating a bountiful harvest and urged respect for the law.



