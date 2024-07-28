News

Paramount Queenmother of Dormaa Traditional area visits CDS

Dormaaaaa GAF.png She expressed pride in his achievement

Sun, 28 Jul 2024 Source: GAF Online

The Paramount Queenmother of Dormaa Traditional Area, Odeneho Dr. Akosua Fimah Dwabeng II, and her entourage visited and congratulated Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, on his appointment.

She expressed pride in his achievement, pledging support from Dormaa Ahenkro and offering prayers for his guidance in his new role.

Lieutenant General Oppong-Peprah appreciated the gesture and committed to serving the nation with dedication and integrity.

