Parliament adopts motion to revisit anti-LGBT+ bill

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Parliament has approved a motion to revisit the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, through another second consideration stage.

The motion, proposed by Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, seeks to reevaluate specific clauses related to the punishment for individuals engaged in promoting LGBT+ activities in the country.



The reconsideration involves substituting community service for incarceration, a noteworthy shift in the legislative approach. The adoption of this motion has set aside the third reading, allowing for amendments and potential passage of the bill.



Afenyo-Markin justified the motion, emphasizing the need for a more rehabilitative strategy in the criminal justice system. He expressed concerns that incarceration might exacerbate the issue and argued for a humane, reformative system.



He highlighted the potential negative consequences of imprisonment on individuals' behavior and advocated for an alternative approach to maintain Ghanaian family values.



While supporting the anti-LGBT+ bill's intent, Afenyo-Markin expressed reservations about aspects that could make individuals worse off. He hinted at the government's forthcoming Community Sentence Bill and stressed the judiciary's preference for custodial sentencing to address prison congestion.

Afenyo-Markin proposed the integration of community service as an alternative to incarceration, citing global standards and arguing that it aligns with international obligations.



He reassured the House that endorsing this non-custodial sentencing approach would not compromise the bill's effectiveness, emphasizing that engaging in homosexuality and promoting it against cultural values would still incur consequences.



This unexpected turn in the legislative process reflects a nuanced perspective on addressing LGBT+ issues, focusing on rehabilitation rather than punitive measures.



The outcome of this reconsideration could have significant implications for Ghana's stance on human rights and family values.