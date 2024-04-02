Parliament approves GH¢6.87 billion for NHIA operations, including dialysis support

This marks the first time that emergency support for needy dialysis patients has been included

Parliament has authorized the release of GH¢6.87 billion to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to cover health insurance claims and operational costs for the year.

The approved funds, according to Graphic Online, will also support the implementation of the 2024 distribution formula, which includes emergency assistance for dialysis patients.



This marks the first time that emergency support for needy dialysis patients has been included in the NHIA's distribution formula.



The specific details of the support, including the amount allocated, will be determined by a committee tasked with evaluating the actuarial model for integrating dialysis care into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



During the 28th sitting of Parliament on Wednesday, March 20, the funds were approved to facilitate healthcare services for NHIS members, administrative activities, and other projects. The allocation also covers expenses related to dialysis support, health check-ups, research, sensitization, and marketing.

The NHIA's funding primarily comes from sources such as the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), approved parliamentary funds, investments, grants, donations, and voluntary contributions. However, the Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Act, 2017 (Act 947), limits the NHIA's share of proceeds to 30%.



To address the need for dialysis support, the NHIA has allocated funds for emergency dialysis care. The initiative aims to provide GH¢10 million in dialysis support to needy patients across the country, although some members of Parliament believe this amount is insufficient.



Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, CEO of the NHIA, clarified that the GH¢2 million allocated for emergency dialysis support is part of a larger actuarial model being developed to determine the actual cost of dialysis care.