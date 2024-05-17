Parliament convenes emergency session today

The recall aims to address outstanding government business that requires urgent attention

Parliament is scheduled to reconvene today for an emergency session following a petition from Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The recall aims to address outstanding government business that requires urgent attention.



The decision to reconvene was made under Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which allows 15 percent of House members to request the recall of Parliament.



Key items on the agenda include considering a motion for an “Additional Financing Agreement between GoG and the IDA for an amount of US$150 million to finance the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project” and a “Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the 1D1F Programme.”

The emergency session is crucial for the Majority Caucus to address these pressing matters and ensure that government business continues smoothly.



The session is expected to be intensive, with members working diligently to address the various items on the agenda.