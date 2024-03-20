Parliament demands clarity from Finance Ministry on GH¢6bn Common Fund arrears

Joseph Osei-Owusu

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has voiced concerns over the Finance Ministry's lack of clarity regarding its indebtedness to the District Assembly Common Fund, warning of potential parliamentary action if the issue remains unresolved by June 2024.

These concerns stem from revelations by Benjamin Kpodo, the MP for Ho Central, regarding the Finance Ministry's outstanding debt exceeding GH¢6 billion to the District Assembly Common Fund due to irregular fund disbursements.



Despite Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare's assurances regarding the government's commitment to settling these arrears, Osei-Owusu insists on tangible evidence and a reconciliation of financial figures.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Osei-Owusu has demanded a comprehensive report by the end of June, stressing the importance of promptly addressing these outstanding arrears to ensure efficient financial support for the assemblies.



"I have listened to the Minister of Finance designate, but I want to see evidence and be satisfied that the figures put out by Kpodo and the Ministry of Finance have been reconciled and we can put our hearts to it that these are the exact figures. Otherwise, we will have to stand against the Ministry of Finance. Because when it comes to the Common Fund, we must assert our authority as a House. So, we are looking forward to a report and I hope that by the end of June, we will have a report and all the arrears will be available and the assemblies will get sufficient funds," he said.