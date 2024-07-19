Parliament ratifies Timber Utilisation Contracts for sustainable timber trade

Samuel A. Jinapor, Lands and Natural Resources Minister

Source: 3news

Parliament has ratified eleven Timber Utilisation Contracts (TUCs) on July 11, enabling Ghana to issue Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) Licences for timber export to the European market.

This makes Ghana the first African country and second globally, after Indonesia, to issue these licenses.



The ratification follows the Cabinet's 2022 approval to convert 156 timber concessions into TUCs. This marks a significant policy reform from the previous Concessions Act of 1962, aligning with the EU's requirements.

The move supports legal timber trade, combating deforestation, and advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



