Parliament summons Transport Minister over $20 charge by GACL

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Source: CNR

Parliament has summoned the Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, to appear before the House on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, over unlawful charges by the Ghana Airports Company Limited.

This follows concerns raised by the Minority Caucus over the introduction of a $20 maintenance charge on all round trips by the Ghana Airports Company Limited and a $10 charge for one-way trips.



MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, indicated that the Ghana Airports Company Limited colluded with the Transport Minister on the charges and so he must be invited to explain the authority on which the fee is being charged.



“What authority does the Ghana Airport Company have to impose fees and charges and are these charges consistent with the Fees and Charges Act approved by the Parliament of Ghana? Mr. Speaker, I think the Transport Minister must be hauled to Parliament to explain the authority with which they are charging the fees and whether it is consistent with our Fees and Charges Act.”

Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, also raised concerns over the charges and directed the Minister to appear before the House on the issue.



“With regards to this issue, I am directing the Transport Minister to appear before this House on March 19 to come and address this issue because the airport company cannot sit by themselves and say they are charging fees on their own and so the Transport Minister must appear to answer to these issues.”