Parliamentary Primaries: ‘No need for campaign of insults’ – Abena Osei-Asare urges NPP delegates

Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Abena Osei-Asare

Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Abena Osei-Asare has called for a clean and decent campaign within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as it approaches its parliamentary primaries.

Describing the election as a “family contest,” the Atiwa East lawmaker urged her supporters to refrain from both direct and indirect verbal attacks on other aspirants, emphasizing the importance of running a clean campaign for the party’s success in the 2024 general election.



The governing party hold its parliamentary primaries across constituencies with sitting MPs on 27 January 2024. It is the last internal election to select candidates ahead of the general elections.



Osei-Asare who is highly tipped to win the upcoming primaries said there was the need for all to run a clean campaign for the sake of the task ahead of the party in 2024.



“As a family, all factions must recognize that a united front is necessary to confront the task ahead in 2024. I urge you all [my followers] to conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults”, Osei-Asare told delegates during a conference meeting on Saturday (23 December).



The conference marked the beginning of our Christmas activities in the constituency. It is an annual tradition where the MP spearheads such engagements to stay connected to party faithful and residents.

Present at the meeting was the former Eastern Regional Women Organizer of the New Patriotic Party Fati who has given a strong endorsement for the re-election of Abena Osei-Asare as the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East.



Vondolie emphasized that Osei-Asare’s impeccable track record in the constituency makes her the most suitable candidate to retain the seat for the party in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



“This is an MP who has resourced majority of constituents and I can attest to that. The massive infrastructure she has initiated are firming up with some completed. I have been serving this party for decades and I know what I am talking about. Abena Osei-Asare is the best candidate to retain this seat.



“I have been chastising most of the sitting MPs regarding infrastructure and I must say you are blessed to have a visionary MP. As you go to and cast your ballots I daresay that it will be politically suicidal for NPP in Atiwa East if she is not retained,” she noted.