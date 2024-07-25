Parliamentary rules restrict Midyear Budget debate- Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Suame MP, has advised MPs to avoid debating the midyear budget, noting that parliamentary rules only allow for comments, not debates, following such presentations.

His guidance aims to uphold parliamentary decorum and procedures, especially amid a disagreement between majority and minority leaders over the finance minister's budget review.

Mensah Bonsu's intervention seeks to clarify that MPs should restrict their remarks to comments to prevent procedural issues and maintain order in parliamentary discussions.



