Partnership to train doctors in medical oncology signed

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Roche Product Ghana Limited, and the College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train doctors in medical oncology.

This collaboration aims to address the shortage of medical oncologists in the country and reduce the need for patients to travel to Accra for cancer care due to a lack of specialists in other regions.



Under the MoU, four selected doctors will undergo a two-year residency training in medical oncology in Kenya.



The College of Physicians and Surgeons will sponsor the airfare of the doctors, the GMA will cover their travel insurance and welfare, and Roche will handle the tuition fees and living expenses.



Dr. Frank Serebour, President of the GMA, highlighted the association's commitment to enhancing doctors' training and welfare. He noted that the trained doctors would eventually help establish a medical oncology faculty at the college to train more specialists in the field.



Prof. Richard Adanu, Rector of the college, added that this initiative would improve cancer care in the country and increase the number of oncologists nationwide.

Prof. Adanu explained that the trained doctors would work with existing specialists in surgery and radiation oncology, creating a collaborative environment for delivering quality cancer care.



He also mentioned the possibility of setting up a separate faculty of oncology in the future.



Dr. Kyothatso Motumi, General Manager of Roche, expressed gratitude for the partnership, stating that it aligned with their goal of enhancing the healthcare ecosystem in the country.



Dr. Louisa Preko, Medical Director of Roche, reiterated their commitment to ensuring the success of the programme, noting that the returning doctors would form the core faculty for the medical oncology training programme.