Passage of Affirmative Action Bill: UN Special Representative commends Ghana

Leonardo Santos Simão

Source: GNA

Leonardo Santos Simão, UNOWAS Special Representative, HAS praised Ghana’s Parliament for adopting the Affirmative Action Bill, marking a significant step towards gender equality in public and private sectors.

This move underscores Ghana's dedication to social justice and development.



Simão urged stakeholders to support the Bill's implementation to strengthen inclusive democracy.

Despite historical progress, women’s representation in Ghana remains below the UN threshold, with only 14.5% in Parliament and less than 5% in the District Assembly.



The Bill aims to address these imbalances, promoting gender equity and enhancing women’s contributions to national development.



