Patriotic Muslim Front bemoans high Hajj costs

Source: GNA

At the Hajj Dialogue Series in Tamale, Mr. Mohammed Adam Haruna, President of the Patriotic Muslim Front (PMF), has expressed concern over the high costs of Hajj for Ghanaian Muslims, which forced over 9,000 pilgrims to use unapproved routes to Saudi Arabia, resulting in 15 deaths.

He highlighted a 100% increase in Hajj costs from 2022 to 2024 and urged the government to stabilize the currency to make future pilgrimages affordable.

The Ghana Hajj Board explained that the fare hikes were due to increased taxes and privatization in Saudi Arabia. Participants suggested establishing a National Hajj Bank to support pilgrims financially.



