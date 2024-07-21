News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Pay contractors and GN Bank will be viable – Nduom hits back at GoG, NPP propagandists

Paa Kwesi Nd On NPP.png Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom

Sun, 21 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, founder of Group Nduom, has criticized the government's attempt to disregard his calls for GN Bank's reinstatement.

He believes GN Bank lost its license due to the government's failure to pay contractors who had taken facilities from the bank.

Nduom argues that paying contractors will enable GN Bank to pay its customers and regain its license.

He dismisses government propaganda, stating that the solution lies in paying contractors, not politics or propaganda.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com