Pay contractors and GN Bank will be viable – Nduom hits back at GoG, NPP propagandists

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, founder of Group Nduom, has criticized the government's attempt to disregard his calls for GN Bank's reinstatement.

He believes GN Bank lost its license due to the government's failure to pay contractors who had taken facilities from the bank.



Nduom argues that paying contractors will enable GN Bank to pay its customers and regain its license.

He dismisses government propaganda, stating that the solution lies in paying contractors, not politics or propaganda.



