Peace Council engages NDC over refusal to sign pre-election peace pact

In December 2020, at least 5 people reportedly lost their lives during the election

The National Peace Council has met with the NDC to discuss the party's refusal to sign a peace pact before the upcoming elections.

The NDC argues that signing such an agreement doesn't address the root causes of electoral violence and insists these issues must be resolved first.



Peace Council member Mawuvi Bin Salin emphasized the need for cooperation from all political parties to ensure peaceful elections.

While the NDC remains firm in its stance, the Peace Council hopes continued dialogue will lead to a resolution.



