Peace Council should stop talking about peace and attend to the errors in the voters’ register – Ohene Ntow

Nana Ohene Ntow

Source: 3news

Nana Ohene Ntow, senior policy advisor to Alan Kyerematen, has called on the National Peace Council to focus on the Electoral Commission's (EC) voter register errors rather than just advocating for peace.

He warned that the errors, affecting over 3,000 names in one constituency, could lead to unrest if not properly addressed.



Ntow criticized the EC for not detecting the errors themselves and urged them to involve other stakeholders in resolving the issue.

The EC has admitted to errors but denied any intent to rig the upcoming elections.



