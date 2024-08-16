Peace can’t be assured when there is no justice – Mahama backs Asiedu Nketia

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has defended his party chairman, Asiedu Nketia, for refusing to sign the peace pact ahead of the 2024 elections, emphasizing that justice must be ensured for true peace to prevail.

Mahama expressed his understanding of Nketia's stance, highlighting the lack of accountability for past election-related violence, including the deaths of eight individuals, which have not been adequately investigated or addressed.



He criticized the ritual of signing peace pacts without concrete actions to ensure justice and maintain peace, arguing that such gestures alone are insufficient.

Mahama called for more substantial measures to be put in place rather than relying solely on symbolic peace agreements.



