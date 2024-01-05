Pentecost elder and wife welcome quadruplets after 24 years of marriage

Photo from the naming and dedication of the quadruplets

An elder of the Church of Pentecost and his deaconess wife welcomed a set of quadruplets after 24 years of marriage and actively working towards having kids.

Elder Godfred Kwame Asamoah Agyemang and his wife Louisa, of the Sunyani Central District of the church officially had the naming and dedication ceremony for their kids in mid-December 2023.



According to a report by Asaase Radio, the couple had three girls and a boy when Louisa went into labour in November.



The kids were namely: Godfred Asamoah Agyemang Jnr (Adom), Ann Anima Asamoah Agyemang (Akyede), Maria Oduro Asamoah Agyemang (Ayeyi) and Louisa Pokuaa Asamoah Agyemang (Nhyira).



The couple got married on 14 March 1999, in Sunyani. Pastor Frederick Kweku Andoh, the then Sunyani District Minister, now Apostle and Area Head for Assin Fosu, officiated their wedding, the Asaase report noted.



Recounting their over two decades of search for kids, Elder Agyemang is quoted to have said: "We have faced numerous challenges, especially being a presiding elder who officiates naming service in the absence of my district pastor.

"Our situation sometimes discouraged and restrained my wife from attending church activities. We have suffered during this period of childlessness, but we never denied our faith in God,” Elder Agyemang said.



He likened their situation to that of Abraham and Sarah in the Bible.



“Our story looks similar to that of Abraham and Sara when God promised him at age 75 to be the father of many nations—but had to wait for 25 years before Sara conceived Isaac, their beloved son,” he said.



Elder Godfred is a businessman while Deaconess Louisa is with the Forestry Commission. They are in their 50s and reside in Abesim near Sunyani, capital of the Bono region, a Modern Ghana report added.



