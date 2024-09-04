People want to revenge 2020 election violence in Ablekuma Central – NPP alleges

Abubakar assured that the NPP has informed the Ghana Police Service

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Secretary for Ablekuma Central, Habib Abubakar, has revealed that the party received intelligence about potential revenge attacks related to the violence during the 2020 elections.

The violence, which occurred at the Odorkor Police Church collation center, resulted in the death of Ibrahim Abass and injuries to others.



Abubakar assured that the NPP has informed the Ghana Police Service and is working to ensure a peaceful election.

He emphasized the party's commitment to a violence-free campaign and urged politicians to focus on issue-based discussions.



