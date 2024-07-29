Per the metrics, Akufo-Addo has overseen the most corrupt gov’t in Ghana’s history – KKD

Kwasi Kyei Darkwa (KKD)

Kwasi Kyei Darkwa (KKD) has accused the Nana Akufo-Addo government of being the most corrupt in Ghana's history.

Speaking on Joy News, he cited various metrics and urged skeptics to consult Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for verification.



KKD criticized the government's handling of the banking cleanup exercise, arguing that it was more costly than saving the banks by acquiring partial state ownership.

He condemned the administration for what he sees as pervasive greed and jealousy, resulting in suffering for many to benefit a few.



