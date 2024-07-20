Perform your duties fairly and you won’t need over 20 Military bodyguards – Jean Mensa told

Jean Mensa, chairperson for the Electoral Commission of Ghana

Yusif Sulemana, the Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi, has advised Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, to perform her duties diligently, suggesting this would eliminate the need for extensive military protection.

He expressed concerns about her security detail, which he believes indicates fear due to potential lapses in her responsibilities.

Sulemana made these comments during a Parliamentary session where Mensa briefed the house on Ghana's readiness for the 2024 election, emphasizing that fair and transparent conduct would allow her to move freely and safely without heavy military escort.



Read full article