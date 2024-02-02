Permit only licensed food vendors on E-commerce businesses – FDA

FDA Ghana

Source: GNA

A statement signed by Dr. Delese Darko, FDA’s Chief Executive Officer, said Food Service Establishments (FSEs) operating without valid Food Hygiene Permits (FHP) from the Authority violates Section 130 (1) of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851).

The Act states that “A person shall not manufacture for sale, sell, supply or store products regulated under this Part except in premises registered for that purpose under this Part.”



A Food Service Establishment is an operation that stores, prepares, packages, serves, vends, or otherwise provides food for human consumption such as a restaurant, bakery, canteen, online food business, event caterer, fast-food service, and chop bar.



“Given the above, both e-commerce businesses and event organizers are advised to only permit FDA-licensed food vendors to advertise and sell their food on their



platforms and to only admit FDA-licensed food vendors to participate in their events, respectively.”



“As part of the requirements, e-commerce businesses, and event organizers are to ensure that all food vendors who apply to use their platforms for the sale of their food, or apply for slots or stands at exhibitions, food fairs, weekend markets, and music concerts provide valid Food Hygiene Permits before admission,” the statement said.

According to the statement, applicants without Food Hygiene Permits must be directed to take immediate steps to regularize their activities, including applying for the permit at the FDA and making their facilities available for food safety inspections.



This would ensure that only safe food was sold to the public to prevent the risk of food-borne illnesses.



The statement said the FDA cannot guarantee the quality of operations or the safety of food prepared by FSEs without appropriate Food Hygiene Permits.



It reminded the public that a list of licensed FSEs was available on the FDA website and could always be obtained from their offices for confirmation.