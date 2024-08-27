News

Persons caught mining near water bodies must be shot to death – Ama Daaku

Ama DaakuScreenshot 2024 08 27 213905.png Ama Daaku

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Ama Daaku, a member of the NPP's communication team, has called for strict measures against illegal mining, especially near water bodies, due to the environmental destruction it causes.

Speaking on the Angel Morning Show, Daaku emphasized the need for mining to be conducted responsibly, stressing that the military should be empowered to patrol and protect water bodies.

She suggested extreme measures, including shooting on sight those caught using harmful equipment like 'chanfan' machines.

Daaku condemned the devastation of water resources by "wicked" individuals and urged for a return to traditional land-based mining methods.

