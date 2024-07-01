Peter Amewu running away from Tsatsu Tsikata’s grills

Peter Amewu and Tsatsu Tsikata

Peter Amewu is set to testify on July 2, 2024, at the Ho High Court to defend his 2020 Hohoe parliamentary win amid claims of voter disenfranchisement.

Previously, Amewu had evaded court bailiffs for nearly a year, with reports of his associates allegedly inflicting violence on the bailiffs.



His recent absence was attributed to national duties, causing further delays in the trial.

Tsatsu Tsikata, representing the petitioners, criticized Amewu's actions as undermining the court's authority. The court has allowed Amewu to submit additional witness statements, though his counsel may opt against it.



