Petition delaying Dambai bridge promised by Akufo-Addo

The construction of a promised bridge in Dambai, Oti Region, has been delayed due to a petition by boat operators, according to Krachi East MCE Charles Gyamfi Boateng.

Despite President Akufo-Addo’s 2019 pledge to build the bridge, work has not started.



The MCE mentioned that construction was set to begin later this year, but the petition has stalled progress.

Residents are frustrated, saying the delay hampers their daily lives and access to essential services.



While the MCE emphasized national interest, locals remain doubtful the bridge will ever be built.



