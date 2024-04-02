Philanthropist renovates Pantang Psychiatric Hospital's assessment centre

Mami Dufie Ofori (left) spearheaded the renovation

Mami Dufie Ofori, a 60-year-old philanthropist, has spearheaded the renovation of a section of the Assessment Centre at the Pantang Psychiatrist Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

The renovation, costing over Gh¢300,000, included replacing leaking roofs and ceilings, renovating wards to accommodate up to 14 patients, installing new beds and staff washrooms, complete plumbing works, and painting the facility.



Mrs. Ofori, a retired public servant, was moved to undertake the project by the deplorable conditions she witnessed at the hospital. At the ceremony to hand over the renovated center, she attributed the success of the project to God's grace, blessings, and provision of resources.



She also expressed gratitude to her family, particularly her late parents, for instilling in her values of love, charity, integrity, and God-fearing.



The renovation was a way for Mrs. Ofori to give back to society as part of her 60th birthday celebration, driven by her upbringing and life experiences. Growing up in an environment that emphasized family love, she became acutely aware of the disparities between poverty and wealth in society, which fueled her desire to help those in need.

Professor Pinaman Appau, CEO of the Mental Health Authority, commended Mrs. Ofori and her family for their generosity, pledging to advocate for the establishment of a Mental Health Levy to address funding challenges in the mental health sector.



Dr. Frank Baning, the hospital's Director, praised Mrs. Ofori for her continued support and called on other corporate bodies, individuals, and philanthropists to contribute to improving healthcare for psychiatric patients, noting that government support alone was insufficient.



As a gesture of appreciation, a section of the renovated ward was named after Mrs. Ofori's parents.