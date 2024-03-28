Plan International Ghana launches Children’s Parliament in West Mamprusi

200 school children participated in the event

Plan International Ghana, in collaboration with the North East Regional Department of Children, has launched the West Mamprusi Children’s Parliament to amplify children’s voices and promote gender equality, Daily Guide reports.

This initiative aims to provide a platform for children to engage in meaningful discussions, advocate for their rights, and develop essential skills in public speaking and assertiveness.



The Children’s Parliament is part of Plan International Ghana’s Thrive Programme, which is being implemented in 15 sponsorship communities in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.



The inaugural event, held at the Walewale Sports Stadium on March 21, 2024, saw a significant turnout of 200 school children, including 120 girls and 80 boys.

One of the key issues discussed during the session was teenage pregnancy, which is a prevalent issue affecting girls' rights and hindering their development.



The children emphasized the importance of not forcing girls into early marriage due to teenage pregnancy.



The West Mamprusi Children’s Parliament called on the government to eliminate taxes on all sanitary pads to make them more affordable, as expensive sanitary pads contribute to teenage pregnancy. They also urged the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection to deepen interventions for children in rural areas to develop their potential equally to those in urban areas.